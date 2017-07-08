Ogun Police Denies Cult Attack In Mowe

The Ogun State Police Command has denied the report of a siege on Mowe area of the state as a result of the activities of suspected cult groups.

The spokesman for the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made the clarification on behalf of the Command also denied that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Mowe Divisional Headquarters was attacked and seriously injured by suspected cultists.

He noted that the Command wouldn’t have “dignified the rumor with a response but members of the public have to be properly informed”.

The statement read: “There is no siege whatsoever in Mowe or any part of Ogun State (and) the DPO Mowe or any officer of the Ogun State Police Command has not been attacked or injured by anybody”.

“The Command is aware of speculation that some cult groups want to celebrate what they termed ‘7/7’ with the view of causing mayhem. In view of the speculation, the Command has deployed large number of men of its special unit such as Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Police Mobile Force as well as Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultist Unit, in conjunction with other conventional police deployment across the length and breadth of the state to forestall any act capable of undermining the security of the citizens,” it added.

The Command urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation from anybody and to promptly notify the police if they notice any strange persons, movement or gathering in their area.