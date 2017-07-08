Osun Bye-Election: Counting Of Votes Concluded As Collation Of Results Starts

Counting of votes for the bye-election has been concluded in all the 10 local governments across the Osun West Senatorial district in Osun State.

Collation of results has also commenced at the ward level across the 110 wards in the senatorial district for onward collation at the senatorial district headquarters in Iwo town in the state.

At the completion of vote counting, voters were seen rejoicing for the victory of their respective parties at the 911 polling units in the 10 local governments of the senatorial district.

Leaders from some of the parties commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and electorates for the laudable and peaceful atmosphere witnessed so far in the bye-election.

They also commended the National Assembly for various amendments to the law guiding the electoral process in Nigeria.