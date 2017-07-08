Osun Bye-Election: Motorists Stranded As Observers Laud Process

As voting continues in the Osun West Senatorial bye-election, motorists travelling through Osun State were left stranded as a result of the vehicular movement restriction.

Security operatives blocked the Akoda-Ede axis of the busy Gbongan-Osogbo, resulting in traffic gridlock for several hours on some of the major roads in the state.

Some unsuspecting motorists passing through the state to other parts of the country, Yusuf Dele and Taju Fawole decried poor notice from relevant authorities on movement restriction during the election.

Meanwhile, an election observer, Dr. Nwanbu Gabriel commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the polls so far.

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salam also lauded the security agencies for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in Saturday’s Osun West Senatorial bye-election.