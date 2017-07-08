Pereira Can Become Best Portuguese Goalkeeper, Says Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that Joel Pereira can become the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation.

Mourinho who noted that the 21-year-old has improved significantly in recent time, through his commitment to training, believes he can attain the feat with such tempo.

“Joel progressed really well during the course of the last season through hard work and commitment every day in training,” he told manutd.com on Saturday.

“If he (Pereira) continues his development and continues to work hard, he really can become the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation. Well done Joel,” the United boss added.