Photos: Residents Lament As Flood Takes Over Victoria Island, Lekki

Channels Television
Updated July 8, 2017

Some communities in Lagos state are experiencing flooding as a result of heavy downpour which lasted for several hours.

One of the worst hit is the Lekki area, along Lekki- Aja highway, Lagos.

The residents are complaining that the flood is so massive and are unable to leave the area.

The Lekki axis is a few kilometer from the Lagos lagoon.

Other places affected include Victoria island, Victoria Garden City and Ajah.

Courtesy: @ChukwujikeChima
courtesy: @abi_abiodun
courtesy: @Chydee
courtesy: @AdNikky

In March this year, NIMETH predicted heavy rains around the coastal areas and warned residents to relocate to avoid flooding of the area.


More on Headlines

Photos: Five Killed, Three Injured As Container Falls On Bus In Ojota

Britain Has Nothing To Do With Agitations For Secession – High Commissioner

Osinbajo Calls For Entrenchment Of Free, Fair Elections

Former OAU VC Arraigned For Alleged N1.4bn Fraud

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV