Photos: Residents Lament As Flood Takes Over Victoria Island, Lekki

Some communities in Lagos state are experiencing flooding as a result of heavy downpour which lasted for several hours.

One of the worst hit is the Lekki area, along Lekki- Aja highway, Lagos.

The residents are complaining that the flood is so massive and are unable to leave the area.

The Lekki axis is a few kilometer from the Lagos lagoon.

Other places affected include Victoria island, Victoria Garden City and Ajah.

In March this year, NIMETH predicted heavy rains around the coastal areas and warned residents to relocate to avoid flooding of the area.