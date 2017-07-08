Rivers United Crash Out Of CAF Confed Cup

Rivers United have ended their journey in the CAF Confederation Cup with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to FUS Rabat of Morocco.

Though the Nigerian team travelled to Morroco with little hopes of advancing, they started believing when Bolaji Sakin scored in the 43rd minute.

Hoever, goals from Youssef El Gnaoui and Mohamed Fouzaire ensured the Moroccans join Club Africain to progress into the quarter-finals from Group A.

In the other group game, Club Africain defeated KCCA of Uganda 3-0 in Tunisia.