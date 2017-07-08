SUBEB Moves To Sanitise Grassroots Education In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Basic Education Board (SUBEB) says modalities have been put in place to address challenges hampering the smooth progress of education at the grassroots level.

Chairman of the Board, Muhammad Danazumi stated this when he received to the Forum of Supervisory Councilors of Education in Lafia, the state capital.

He admitted that there were challenges facing education at the grassroots but reaffirmed the commitment of SUBEB to address them without delay.

Danazumi attributed such challenges to politicising of positions by civil servants, stressing that the Board would deploy senior staff from the Head of Civil Service to cross check files of local government staff in order to address hierarchy overlapping among other challenges.

In his word, he said: “Since we came onboard, we have been battling with these problems … but we have to do something to correct all these abnormalities”.