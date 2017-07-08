Wimbledon: Djokovic, Federer, Thiem Through To Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem on Saturday advanced to the fourth round of the Wimbledon tournament.

Roger Federer, who has now reached the last 16 15 times, was still suffering from a head-cold which has affected him for most of the week.

He told reporters he was hoping to return to health in time for his match against Grigor Dimitrov on Monday, July 10.

Meanwhile, Thiem will play Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic in the round of 16 after beating Jared Donaldson 7-5 6-4 6-2.

It was the Austrian’s first time in the third round and so also an uncharted territory in the fourth round.

Results From The Wimbledon Women’s Singles Round 3 Matches On Saturday

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beats Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2

Angelique Kerber (Germany) beats Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4

Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beats 19-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 3-6 6-4 6-1

CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beats Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

Petra Martic (Croatia) beats Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan) 7-6(6) 6-1

Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beats Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-2 6-2

Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) beats Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-2 6-1

Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beats Polona Hercog (Slovenia) 6-4 6-0

Results From The Wimbledon Men’s Singles Round 3 Matches On Saturday

Dominic Thiem (Austria) beats Jared Donaldson (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 6-2

Roger Federer (Switzerland) beats 27-Mischa Zverev (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beats Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 6-4 6-1 7-6(2)

Alexander Zverev (Germany) beats Sebastian Ofner (Austria) 6-4 6-4 6-2

Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beats David Ferrer (Spain) 6-3 6-4 6-3

Adrian Mannarino (France) beats 15-Gael Monfils (France) 7-6(3) 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-2

Milos Raonic (Canada) beats 25-Albert Ramos (Spain) 7-6(3) 6-4 7-5

Sam Querrey (U.S.) beats 12-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) 1-6 7-5

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beats Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-1 6-1 (Sela retired)