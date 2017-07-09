BBN Star Jon Teams Up With Simi And Adekunle Gold

Fake Big Brother Naija housemate Jon Ogah has teamed up with Adekunle Gold and Simi to release his music video titled ‘Uncle Suru’.

Jon Ogah who was the winner of the first GLO Naija Sings released his first single “Gbedu” featuring popular Nigerian rapper Sasha P In November 2014.

‘Uncle Suru,’ which was initially released in 2014 and remixed with Adekunle Gold and Simi in 2017, was written for his senior in high school Suru, who inspired him to begin singing in church and later to take on music as a career.

He died in 2014 after a Book Haram car bomb was set off in church, where he was an usher.

“‘Uncle Suru’ is a letter to that senior, letting him know that I am chasing my dreams and even though its hard I won’t give up,” Jon said.

Jon ogah won Glo Naija sings when he was 18 and went away with $100,000.