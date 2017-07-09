Doctor, Rebels React To U.S.- Russian Ceasefire Deal

A U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire for southwest Syria was holding hours after it took effect on Sunday, a monitor and two rebel officials said, in the latest international attempt at peace-making in the six-year war.

The reactions to truce deal were mixed among residents of southwestern border city of Deraa, where government forces and their allies are trying to crush remaining pockets of rebellion.

Doctor Ziad Mahamid expressed hope the ceasefire would help end a battle dubbed “Death over Humiliation” between President Bashar al-Assad’s army and rebel groups seeking to obstruct the government army attempts to capture a strategic border crossing with Jordan.

Commanders of rebel groups are more sceptical, saying the ceasefire was deceiving and called it a partial solution for Syria.

The United States, Russia and Jordan reached a ceasefire and “de-escalation agreement” this week with the aim of paving the way for a broader, more robust truce.