Dramatic Loss Denies Shanghai SIPG Top Spot

Shanghai SIPG squandered an opportunity to move top of the Chinese Super League on Sunday with a dramatic 4-2 defeat at Changchun Yatai.

League leaders Guangzhou Evergrande’s 2-0 loss to Beijing Guo’an on Saturday had opened the door for SIPG to leapfrog them with a win.

However, the visitors, led by Assistant Coach Daniel Sousa while manager Andre Villas-Boas completed a two-match stadium ban, were rocked by three goals in nine first-half minutes as the hosts dominated the opening period.

SIPG, who were also missing Brazilian stars Hulk and Oscar through suspension, were gifted a lifeline in the 53rd minute when Changchun Yatai defender Zhang Xiaofei scored an unfortunate own goal.

However, Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo restored his side’s three-goal advantage just moments later and SIPG were unable to claw back the deficit.

The result leaves Shanghai SIPG second in the table on 36 points, one point behind Guangzhou Evergrande. Changchun Yatai sit in 10th position with 19 points.