Ekundayo Fails In World Title Bid

Nigerian boxer, Larry ‘Natural’ Ekundayo has failed in his bid to claim the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) welterweight title.

Ekundayo who was unbeaten in all his previous professional fights was “controversially” defeated by Gary Corcoman at London’s Copper Boxing Arena.

It appeared that he had done enough to claim the vacant world title but the judges thought otherwise as Corcoman was declared winner via unanimous decision.

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 114-113 in favour of Corcoman while the last judge ruled 114-113 in favour of Ekundayo.

Victory in the fight would have catapulted the Nigerian boxer high into the WBO world rankings.

“The Natural” had attracted major media attention in Nigeria, and across Africa, especially ahead of the bout, with world Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua recording a special message, requesting that all Nigerians get behind Larry.