Evans Is Intact In Our Custody – Police

The Nigerian Police has debunked news making the rounds that suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, A.K.A Evans, has vanished from police custody.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, noted that the reports are “untrue and absolute falsehood”.

“Evans is intact in police custody, investigation into all the crimes he has committed which include several kidnappings; armed robbery and murder, are ongoing. The Police have made significant progress in the investigations of these crimes.

Also according to the statement, he would be arraigned in court along with other members of his gang on completion of investigation.

The news of his alleged disappearance follows the recent lawsuits filed on his behalf compelling the police authorities to either charge him to court immediately or unconditionally release him from custody.

Barely 24 hours after the first suit, Evans allegedly filed another suit in which he claimed the sum of N300m as general and exemplary damages against the police for alleged illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial.

He, however, dissociated himself from the lawsuits, saying: “I have no hand in any case filed against the police and I did not speak with any lawyer or my father to fill a case on my behalf. All I will say is that they should temper justice with mercy.

The controversy surrounding the case first began to take a new turn when the ‘Free Evans’ campaign, as well as a photo of the kidnapper’s wife and children, pleading for the mercy surfaced on social media; a situation which angered many.

