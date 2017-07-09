Wayne Rooney Rejoins Everton

Manchester United’s former England captain Wayne Rooney has rejoined his boyhood favorites Everton on a two-year deal from their Premier League rivals, the striker said on Sunday.

Excited to be back at @Everton. Can’t wait to meet up with @RonaldKoeman and the lads! #EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/0CjD0i1aXg — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 9, 2017

He announced the news on his Twitter page where he was pictured wearing an Everton shirt.

Rooney scored the winner for Everton against Arsenal in the Premier League while only 16 but moved to United two years later for a fee reported to be 25 million pounds ($32.23 million).

Scoring a hat trick for United on his debut against Fenerbahce, Rooney went on to play more than 550 games, scoring 253 goals to become their all-time leading scorer.

At United, he won the Champions League, five Premier League titles and the FA Cup and was Footballer of the Year in 2010.

But last season he was no longer an automatic selection under manager Jose Mourinho and also lost his place in the England squad.

With a fee agreed between Everton and United for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku to move in the opposite direction, the way was clear for Rooney to leave Old Trafford after 13 years.

Rooney is reported to be taking a large pay cut to return to Everton, who have been recruiting heavily under Koeman and financial backer Farhad Moshiri, a British-Iranian businessman, after finishing seventh in the league last season.