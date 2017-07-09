Iraq’s Abadi Walks Through Mosul After ‘Victory’ Over IS

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Sunday toured districts in the eastern part of Mosul before heading to the governor building for a meeting with local government officials.

Abadi arrived in Mosul on Sunday and congratulated the armed forces for their “victory” over Islamic State after nearly nine months of urban warfare, bringing an end to jihadist rule in the city.

He arrived at the Federal Police headquarters at noon where he met with military commanders and listened to a briefing on the operations and is expected to make a victory declaration later on the day.

Islamic State’s defeat in Mosul three years after taking the city is a major blow for the hardline Sunni Islamist group, which is also losing ground in its operational base in the Syrian city of Raqqa, where it has planned global attacks.