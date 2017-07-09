Lekki Flood: Residents Remain Trapped In Homes

Residents of the Lekki Axis in Lagos State have remained trapped in their homes following a flood that hit the area in the third day of a heavy downpour.

With Lekki being one of the worst hit, residents have been lamenting that the deluge is so massive that they are unable to leave their homes.

Reports, however, say the flood is receding.

Other places affected include Victoria Island, Victoria Garden City and Ajah; all in Lagos State, South West Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State Government reiterated its call for residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persists across the state.

The Police also asked road users in the state to avoid the the Ahmadu Bello Way on Victoria Island for some time.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, said heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks and warned residents to desist from dumping refuse on water channels.