Ademola Adeleke Wins Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the just concluded Osun west senatorial bye-election.

Ademola Adeleke who won in nine Local Government Areas in the district out of 10, polled 97480 to beat Senator Mudashir Hussein of the APC who had 66116.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Professor Laide Lawal said the total number of registered voters was 431674 while 171575 were accredited to partake in the election.

Eleven political parties participated in the bye-election, occasioned by the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke the first civilian governor of Osun State who died on April 23, 2017.