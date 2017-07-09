Osun West Bye-Election: PDP’s Adeleke Sings, Dances After Victory

The winner of the Osun West Senatorial bye-election, Mr Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, has celebrated his victory at the polls and hailed the country’s democracy.

Adeleke, who beat Senator Mudashir Hussein of the All Progressives Congress at the poll, celebrated his victory by singing and dancing to a popular Yoruba song, ”Ajekun Iya Ni O Je’, which is now gradually transforming into an anthem for politicians after it was popularised by a sitting Senator, Dino Melaye.

Afterwards, the Adeleke thanked his supporters for coming out in their numbers to hand him victory.

“Everybody came out en masse to vote for me; to vote for PDP. I want to seize this opportunity to thank you all. This is a new dawn in the history of our democracy,” he said.

“Our democracy is growing (to the point) where an incumbent can be there and then the opposition would defeat the incumbent. Our democracy is improving (and) we want to make sure there is no more rigging.”

Mr Adeleke beat Senator Hussein by winning in nine local government areas in the district out of 10 and polling 97,480 votes as against his APC rival’s 66,116 votes.

Ademola Adeleke is the younger brother of Senator Isiaka Adeleke whose death on April 23 led to the conduct of the bye-election.