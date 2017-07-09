Police Sack Four Officers For Bribery

The Inspector General Of Police, Ibrahim Idris has approved the dismissal of four officers of the Ogun State Police Command.

The policemen were said to have been found guilty of extortion and bribery.

They were also accused of offences such as discreditable conduct, corrupt practice under the first schedule of Police Act Regulation, Cap P-19 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

According to the Force, there had been complaints through a petition to the police of how the officers forcefully collected money from someone who they accused of stealing a phone.

They allegedly made him pay a sum of #50,000 bail before he was released.

IG Idris said the command has zero tolerance for any misconduct and restated the determination of the Force to punish all those found guilty of such.