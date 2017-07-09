Ronaldinho, Giggs Talk Up Pakistan’s Soccer Chances

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho and former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs joined other international soccer players for a news conference ahead of an exhibition match in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Sunday.

The group, which also included former French players Robert Pires and Nicolas Anelka and former England goalkeeper David James, arrived in Pakistan under tight security on Saturday.

The visitors took part in two seven-a-side exhibition matches, playing in Karachi on Saturday, which Ronaldinho’s team won 2-1, and a second game in Lahore on Sunday.

The teams, led by former Barcelona attacker Ronaldinho and Giggs, consisted of local football talent alongside the former international players.

Giggs told reporters that it was clear young Pakistani fans had a passion for soccer but also said the country needed to grow its footballing infrastructure to improve the quality of the country’s soccer team.

“From the outside, we only knew about Pakistan with cricket but now we know that football is huge here especially with younger generation, and we have seen yesterday while playing the game the desire, the fans, and the young players of Pakistan have to become footballers and the interest in football,” Giggs said.

He added, “”To progress to the next level you need the best coaches in the world to come here and not bring their philosophy but a framework and infrastructure so the Pakistani culture within the people and the football can flourish and become a better association. I think Pakistan is 200th in the world, I heard. So, to bring that down, you need these things.”

On his part, Ronaldhino said, “Firstly, I’d like to thank everyone for the warmth shown to us all. I want to thank you all. We are here to show the future of football here (Pakistan) and that is the objective. We are very happy to be here.”