Spider-Man Swings To Top Of U.S. Box Office

Superhero franchise reboot “Spider-Man: Homecoming” spun its magic on the U.S. box office, landing at the top spot in its first weekend.

The film, which sees Tom Holland slide into the iconic Spidey suit previously donned by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, pulled in an estimated $117 million according to Boxofficemojo.com.

Last weekend’s number one film, “Despicable Me 3” slid into second place with an estimated $34 million.

Third place belonged to Edgar Wright’s musical heist drama, “Baby Driver,” which boasts a cast including Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx, led by Ansel Elgort. It brought in an estimated $12.75 million in its sophomore weekend.

Wonder Woman slipped to fourth place with a haul of an estimated $10.1 million.

Rounding out the top five, “Transformers: The Last Knight” brought in an estimated $6.3 million in its third week at theatres across the United States