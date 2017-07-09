Thousands Protest In Istanbul Against Turkey’s Post-Coup Crackdown

Turkey’s main opposition leader told a huge protest rally on Sunday that the country was living under dictatorship and pledged to keep challenging the crackdown launched by the authorities after last year’s failed military coup.

Addressing hundreds of thousands of people waving Turkish flags and banners demanding justice, Chairman of the People’s Republican Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu said his 25-day march from Ankara to Istanbul – culminating in Sunday’s rally in Istanbul – was the first stage of a long campaign.

“Today, here in Maltepe we ended the march that we started on June 15, 2017, in Ankara’s Guvenpark. But no one should think that this is an end. This march is our first step,” he said.

“The era we live in is a dictatorship. I want everyone to know that this is a dictatorship era. I want to give you an example from the 1940’s Germany, which is similar to the era that we live in.”

He called on the government to lift a state of emergency enforced after the abortive July 2016 coup, release scores of journalists from prison and restore the independence of Turkey’s courts.

“The government took advantage of the coup attempt that was carried out on July 15 and they staged a coup on July 20 by declaring a state of emergency. They usurped the power of parliament. We call that “The July 15th of the palace,” he said.

“The implementations of the state of emergency which turned into a civil coup, has given the executive, legislative and judiciary powers to one man.”

Kilicdaroglu’s protest march drew only modest support in its early days, but as more people joined him it grew into the biggest protest yet against the year-long, post-coup crackdown launched by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party.