Wike Asks Rivers Attorney General To Prosecute Former Majority Leader

The Governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike, has directed the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Emmanuel Aguma (SAN), to ensure the conclusive prosecution of a former Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Mr Chidi Lloyd.

Governor Wike wants the newly reappointed Attorney General to prosecute Mr Lloyd for the attempted murder of a member of the state Assembly, Mr Michael Chinda, during an altercation during plenary.

The governor also directed the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice to ensure the conclusive prosecution of Mr Ojukaye Flag Amachree who is standing trial for the murder of a citizen of Asari-Toru Local Government Area during one of the rerun elections.

He said anyone who commits a crime in the state must face the full weight of the law.

Governor spoke on Saturday after swearing in the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and 13 caretaker committee chairmen of local government areas in the state.

He said, “The attempted murder of a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly must be conclusively prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General.

“Also, the person involved in the murder of a citizen of Asari-Toru Local Government Area during the rerun elections must be conclusively prosecuted. Nobody is above the law.

“I don’t know how the person who was almost killed on the floor of the Rivers House of Assembly will feel seeing his assailant moving around freely? How will the family of the murdered Asari-Toru Local Government Area citizen feel knowing that the alleged murder suspect is roaming freely without conclusive prosecution “.

The governor urged the Attorney General to ensure that all the victims get justice in accordance with the tenets of the law.

He advised the Attorney General to sustain the enthronement of the rule of law to avoid a situation where people resort to self-help on account that the state cannot prosecute criminal offenders.

Governor Wike advised caretaker committees chairmen to concentrate on the maintenance of security and environmental sanitation and work with security agencies to address security challenges in their respective local government areas.

He warned them against the mismanagement of council funds for personal benefits or to influence top government officials or their families.