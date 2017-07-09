Wike Swears In 17 Permanent Secretaries

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sworn in 17 new Permanent Secretaries.

Performing the swearing-in of the new officers at the Government House Port Harcourt on Saturday, Wike urged them to use their offices to make a positive impact on the state.

He advised them to work with his administration to deliver key projects and programmes to improve the living conditions of the people.

“Use this opportunity to make a mark. Ensure you move the ministry you are posted to forward. If you work well, you will be appreciated.

“When you get an appointment, it is for you to serve the state. Render meaningful service. You are not appointed to make money”.

“With the appointment of these permanent secretaries, we will continue to develop the state at a faster pace,” he added.

The governor also noted that his administration has ensured the needed spread in the appointment of permanent secretaries, adding that only Tai Local Government Area is without a permanent secretary.

He informed that he will in due course appoint a permanent secretary from Tai Local Government Area to ensure that every local government area has at least one permanent secretary.

The newly appointed PMs are; Afoma Jonathan, Nnamdi Okpu, Kindness Egbelu, Ene Secondus, Richard Hart, Jim Brown, Titilola Cline, and Livinus Agbovu.