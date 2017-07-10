Aisha Buhari Posts Cryptic Message On Facebook

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has shared a Facebook post by Senator Shehu Sani and posted a cryptic message of her own.

Senator Sani had in a Facebook post on July 6 suggested that hyenas and jackals were scheming to take over “the kingdom” from the lion king.

His post reads, “Prayer for the absent Lion King has waned; Until he’s back then they will fall over each other to be on the front row of the palace temple. Now the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to each other in whispers; still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not.

“Now the Lion King is asleep and no other dare to confirm if he will wake up or not. It’s the wish of the Hyenas that the Lion King never wakes or come back so that they can be kings. It’s the Prayers of the weaker animals that the Lion King comes back to save the Kingdom from the Hyenas, the wolves and other predators.”

Mrs Buhari, who travelled to London where the President is on medical leave last week, shared the post, adding that the hyenas and jackals would soon be sent out of the kingdom.

“God has answered the prayers of the weaker animals, The hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom.

“We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.

Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria,” she wrote on Monday.