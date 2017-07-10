Enugu Govt Offers Scholarship To 300 Students

The Enugu State government has offered scholarship to 300 indigenes of the state who are already in their second year in Nigerian universities.

The State Commissioner of Education, Professor Uche Ezeh, briefed reporters on the criteria for selection after the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.

“Out of the 2704 persons that applied, the successful candidates who were selected from the three senatorial zones in the state scored above the state and senatorial cut off marks.

“Again they are already 200 level students in various universities studying science and technology, agriculture, medical science, environmental science, mathematics and special education,” he said.

The commissioner added that other beneficiaries included physically challenged persons who were not judged based on their score.

He said the scholarship was valued at N30m and would commence in September 2017, the 2017/2018 academic year.