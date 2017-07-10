Fire Breaks Out At Migrant Camp In Greece

A fire broke out a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday, July 10.

Amateur videos show a large plume of black smoke billowing from inside the Moria camp.

Outside the camp, there were scenes of panic and chaos as families escaped the plume of smoke and fire trucks speeded along to tackle the fire.

In November, a fire at the camp killed two people and injured several others.

Clashes between dozens of migrants and police broke out following the incident.

It was not clear what started Monday’s fire.

Reuters