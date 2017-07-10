France May Close Up To 17 Nuclear Reactors By 2025-Nicolas

France may close as many as 17 reactors by 2025 as it seeks to reduce the share of nuclear power in its electricity mix, Ecological and Social Transition Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Monday.

Speaking on RTL radio, Hulot referred to new Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s decision to stick to the previous government’s goal of cutting the nuclear contribution to 50 percent of France’s electricity needs from 75 percent currently.

He said,”Following what we’ve said, that nuclear power would represent 50 percent of our electricity production, everyone can understand that to reach this, we will close a certain number of reactors and not only one reactor which by the way has not been closed yet. So please let me plan things, it can amount up to seventeen reactors, we’ll have to take a closer look.”