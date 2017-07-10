Ile-Ife Clash: Dangote Foundation Donates Over N50m To Victims

The Dangote Foundation has donated money and equipment worth over N50 million to victims of the March 8 clash between Hausa and Yoruba persons in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The Managing Director of the Dangote Foundation, Mrs Suera Yusuf, who represented Founder, Mr Aliko Dangote presented cheques to the victims at the Palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in Ile-Ife.

The beneficiaries included about 220 men and women from Hausa and Yoruba communities, who suffered losses during the clash which led to the destruction of lives and property.

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, who was at the event said in his remarks that he called on Dangote to assist the victims after he and the Ooni visited the scene of the clash and saw the level of destruction.

According to him, both monarchs appealed to other wealthy Nigerians to use their resources to alleviate the suffering of the majority of the people who are poor.

On his part, the Ooni of Ife said the gesture of the Dangote foundation is the combination of the private sector, the monarchy and the people.

While urging the youths to be careful and not allow themselves be used as instruments of violence, the Ooni said he will continue to champion the cause of Youths across the world.