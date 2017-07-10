IOC To Discuss 2024 Bids Ahead Of LA, Paris Visits

The International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board met for the second day in Lausanne on Monday.

The meeting, led by IOC President Thomas Bach, is expected to discuss progress reports on 2018, 2020 and 2022 Olympic Games.

Later on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron is due to arrive in Lausanne as head of the Paris 2024 delegation with Bach welcoming Paris and LA for Tuesday’s presentations to the IOC session.

The IOC Session will vote on whether to award two Games – 2024 and 2028 – at their next meeting in Peru in September.

