Iraqis Celebrate Victory Over Islamic State On Baghdad Streets

Spontaneous celebrations erupted throughout Iraq on Monday, following Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s formal declaration of victory over Islamic State in Mosul.

The declaration comes three years after the militants seized the city and made it the stronghold of a “caliphate”, adding that they said would take over the world.

Hundreds of Iraqis gathered in downtown Baghdad to celebrate the declaration.

Many driving in their cars honked horns and flew Iraqi flags out of windows.

A Baghdad resident Mahmoud Ahmed said: “As you can see, victory has brought happiness and joy to all the Iraqi people. We pray to the Almighty God that peace and security prevail in Iraq. Iraqi people have suffered a lot and we hope that Mosul people will return to their homes”.

Another Resident Abbas Hashim also said: “I feel happy about the victory achieved by the Iraqi security forces and the return of Mosul to the fold of the homeland. We pray to God for the quick return of displaced people to Mosul city”.

A 100,000-strong coalition of Iraqi government units, Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and Shi’ite militias launched the offensive to recapture the city from the militants in October, with key air and ground support from a coalition led by the United States.