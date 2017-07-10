BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu Congratulates Obaseki After Supreme Court Ruling

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 28, 2016, governorship election in Edo state, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki after the Supreme Court affirmed the outcome of the election.

The Supreme Court had on Monday morning dismissed the appeal filed by Mr Ize-Iyamu challenging the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki for lacking in merit.

Hours after the ruling, Mr Ize-Iyamu, accepted the ruling of the court and thanked his supporters in a statement.

“Today, the Supreme Court has by its judgment brought to an end our struggle for the office of the governor of Edo State which began on 28 September, 2016,” he said.

“I accept in good faith this decision of the highest court of our country, which affirms Mr Godwin Obaseki as the Governor of Edo State, therefore, congratulate Mr Godwin Obaseki and assure him of my goodwill.”

While acknowledging the “immense Support” of his supporters and party members, Mr Ize-Iyamu, assured them that he would always be there for them.

“I thank all Edo people who have been part of our struggle all the way. In our various ways we should keep the fire burning in the quest for an Edo State of our dreams,” he said.

“Finally, I thank God for His grace that gave me the opportunity to seek the office. To Him be all honour and Glory.”