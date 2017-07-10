Lecturers Protest Arraignment Of Former OAU VC

Lecturers at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) on Monday protested the arraignment of the former acting vice chancellor of the school, Professor Anthony Elujoba.

Professor Elujoba was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for his alleged involvement in financial misappropriations.

The lecturers embarked on a peaceful demonstration on Monday around the campus in solidarity with a former acting vice chancellor, carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Free Elujoba” and “Elujoba is innocent, we demand his release”.

The protest was led by the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), OAU chapter, Dr. Niyi Sumonu.

He told reporters that the action was to identify with Professor Elujoba whom the lecturers said was innocent of all the charges levelled against him.

The union acknowledged the efforts of the EFCC in beaming its searchlight on financial happenings in the school but claimed that the real culprits were not been tried.

Professor Elujoba was arraigned on Friday, July 7 by the anti-graft agency on seven counts bothering on financial misappropriations.

Although he was remanded in EFCC custody, his bail application hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 before Justice David Oladimeji of the Osun State High Court in Ede.