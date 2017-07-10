London’s Camden Market Fire Under Control

Firefighters have brought under control the fire in a building in London’s Camden Market, the London Fire Brigade said on Monday.

The London Fire Brigade said on Twitter the “fire is now under control but crews will be damping down into the morning”.

The first, second and third floors and the roof of the building were on fire, the Brigade tweeted earlier, saying more than 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were on the scene.

There was no immediate report of any casualties.