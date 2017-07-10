Lukaku Bids Farewell To Everton Fans

Romelu Lukaku has bid farewell to Everton and thanked both the club and fans for their support ahead of his move to Manchester United.

Lukaku spent four years at Goodison Park, the first of which was on loan from Chelsea before he made his switch permanent in 2014.

I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at @everton. I want to thank the fans… https://t.co/bYjQKVrXEe — R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 10, 2017

During that time, he made 166 appearances and netted on 87 occasions, as well as providing 29 assists for his team-mates.

The 24-year-old netted 25 goals in the English top flight in 2016 and could reach even greater heights with higher calibre team-mates supplying him with ammunition.

Read Also: Manchester United Agree Fee With Everton For Lukaku