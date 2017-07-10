Lukaku Joins Manchester United From Everton

Updated July 10, 2017
Photo credit: manutd.com

Manchester United on Monday signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

United said that the 24-year-old Belgian international striker would join the team in LA ahead of pre-season training.

Reacting to the signing, Coach Jose Mourinho described the player as a big personality and a big player, adding that it was only natural that he wanted to develop his career at the biggest club.

“Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He will be a great addition to the group and I know they will make him very welcome. I am really looking forward to working with him again,” he told manutd.com.

On his part, Lukaku said his signing was an opportunity of a lifetime and one that he could not turn down.

“You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that. I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session,” he said.


