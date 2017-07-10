Manchester United Arrive In Los Angeles For U.S. Pre-Season Tour

Manchester United arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon where they will begin their summer tour of preseason matches.

New signing Romelu Lukaku, who has been in Los Angeles for the past several weeks with United midfielder Paul Pogba, is expected to join the team after completing a medical yesterday.

United are scheduled to play Major League Soccer clubs Los Angeles Galaxy on July 15 in L.A. and Real Salt Lake on July 17 in Utah.

The 20-times English champions will then continue their U.S. tour with stops in Houston, Texas for a match with Manchester City on July 20, San Francisco, California where they will meet Real Madrid on July 23, and then head east to play Barcelona just outside of Washington, DC in Maryland on July 26.

