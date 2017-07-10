Murray In Wimbledon Quarter-Finals For 10th Successive Year

Defending champion Andy Murray eased into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 10th consecutive year with a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 victory over Benoit Paire on Monday.

Murray was not at his best against Paire and his faltering serve was frequently exploited by the 46th-ranked Frenchman, who caused the Briton trouble without being able to inflict any lasting damage.

He broke Murray twice in a row in the first set, which ended up going to a tiebreak that the top seed won comfortably.

Murray, who came into the championships with a niggling hip injury, still seems occasionally uncomfortable and lacking his usual zip around the court.

He had too much guile for Paire, however, and wrapped up his 26th successive win against French opposition in two hours and 21 minutes.

In the women’s category, American Coco Vandeweghe, seeded 24th, beat fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 7-6(4) 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

Vandeweghe will face Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova next.

Sixth-seeded Johanna Konta also beat France’s Caroline Garcia to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 win.

Konta was told by reporters that she is the first British woman to reach the last eight at Wimbledon since Jo Durie in 1984, and described it as “a great achievement”.

Reuters