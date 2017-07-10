PDP Congratulates Obaseki On Supreme Court Victory

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Channels Television In Benin City, the state capital, the PDP Edo State spokesperson, Chris Nehikhare said his party has now conceded defeat following the apex court’s decision to re-affirm Godwin Obaseki as the elected governor of Edo State.

“As the apex court in the country we have nothing else to say but to congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki for the victory which he has attained at the Supreme Court. We want to thank all our supporters who have been part of the struggle since September 28, 2016.”

He said his party will continue in its role as the opposition and will now shift focus to the 2019 general elections.

“Nothing has changed, politics is an everyday affair we will carry on in our position. Apart from that there is the house of assembly election, the senate and the house of representatives elections.”

The Supreme Court earlier dismissed the case filed by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the PDP challenging the result of the September 28 elections which returned Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) as winner.