BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Obaseki As Governor Of Edo State

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the PDP challenging the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki for lacking in merit.

The apex court said it would give in detail, its reasons for the judgment on July 24, 2017.

A seven man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onneghen unanimously dismissed the appeal.

The CJN stated that the court had gone through the brief earlier, making it easier to arrive at a judgment as quickly as possible.

The PDP candidate Mr Ize-Iyamu had approached the apex court filing the dismissal of his appeal at the Appeal Court, which challenged Obaseki’s election as governor.

The appeal before the Supreme Court had 21 grounds upon which the appellant and his party were standing to demand that Osagie Ize-Iyamu be declared winner of the September 28 2016 governorship election.

In an interview with Channels TV, Obaseki on his part, had stated earlier that his victory would stand regardless of where the opposition party carried the case to.

“I won the elections free and fair and square and the people of Edo State voted for me overwhelmingly,” Obaseki said, adding that he would not be surprised if the PDP still went ahead to fight the battle despite the fact that the victory remained that of the APC.

“God gave me the victory, the people of Edo State voted for me, our ancestors blessed the victory, the courts in their wisdom have also reaffirmed my victory so wherever they go to, the Supreme Court, the World Court, this my victory will stand.”