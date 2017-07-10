Thai Teenager Becomes Youngest LET Golf Winner

A 14-year-old amateur from Thailand won on the Ladies European Tour on Sunday, supplanting Lydia Ko as the youngest champion on the circuit.

Atthaya Thitikul, aged 14 years, four months and 19 days, clinched a two-stroke victory at the Ladies European Thailand Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Pattaya.

New Zealander Ko held the previous record as the youngest winner on the tour, after claiming the 2013 New Zealand Open at the age of 15 years, nine months and 17 days.

Ko went on to become the world number one until being deposed last month by Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand.

Thitikul said her caddie had kept her calm during the final round.

“I’m so happy and proud of myself,” she said after finishing at five-under 283.

Read Also: MAPWANYA Wins 2017 West Africa Golf Tour