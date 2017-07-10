Tintori Accuses Authorities Of Torturing Husband Leopoldo In Prison

The wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez on Sunday accused authorities of torturing her husband while he was in prison, just one day after he was released from jail and placed in house detention.

While Lopez was at home with his two young children, his wife Lilian Tintori, who has campaigned for him around the world including meeting U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, addressed the crowd at a public square denouncing torture and the keeping of political prisoners.

Lopez, 46, was sentenced to nearly 14 years in jail on charges of inciting violence during 2014 protests against President Nicolas Maduro that led to 43 deaths. But he was surprisingly granted house arrest and transferred before dawn on Saturday due to what the Supreme Court called “irregularities” in his case and for health reasons.

Venezuelans are marking 100 days of protests against Maduro, calling for early elections against the government in the face of widespread shortages of food and medicine, a flailing economy and rampant crime.

Many protests have ended in clashes between masked youths and security forces, with hundreds arrested and thousands injured since the unrest began at the start of April. According to reports, some 90 people have died.

But the government accuses its critics of seeking a US-backed coup against Caracas.