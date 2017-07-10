Winning Trophies With Everton ‘Would Be The Pinnacle’, ​Rooney Says

Manchester United and former England captain, Wayne Rooney, on Sunday rejoined his boyhood club Everton on a two-year deal after 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old, who has moved to Goodison Park for an undisclosed fee, spoke of his excitement at returning to a club where he began his career after coming through the youth ranks.

He said that winning a trophy with a club that hasn’t tasted silverware since the FA Cup in 1995, would be “the pinnacle” of his career.

“I really feel now the club is moving in the right direction, bringing the right calibre of players in. I want to be part of it and hopefully part of a successful Everton team.

“I have kept it quiet for the last 13 years but I actually have been wearing Everton pyjamas at home with my kids so I had to keep that a bit quiet. But it is great, it feels as special as it did 13 years ago and I am just looking forward to getting on the pitch wearing it now.” Rooney said.

Rooney exploded on to the Premier League scene when he netted a stunning winner for Everton against Arsenal aged 16 and he moved to United two years later for a fee reported by British media to be £25 million.

Scoring a hat-trick on his United debut against Fenerbahce in the Champions League, Rooney went on to play more than 550 games for the club, netting 253 goals to become their all-time leading scorer, eclipsing the great Bobby Charlton’s record.

At United, he won the Champions League, five Premier League titles and the FA Cup and was Footballer of the Year in 2010.

But last season he cut a disconsolate figure at times when he was no longer an automatic selection under manager Jose Mourinho and lost his place in the England squad.

With a fee agreed between Everton and United for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku to move in the opposite direction, the way was clear for Rooney to leave Old Trafford after 13 years.

Rooney made 77 appearances for Everton and scored 17 goals between 2002 and 2004 when he left to join United.