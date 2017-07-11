Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Till October 17

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, until October 17.

Although no reason was given for the adjournment, reports say it may not be unconnected with the fact that the Federal High Court has begun its annual vacation.

Kanu is being tried alongside three others – David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe – who were denied bail over alleged treasonable offences.

The trial was earlier scheduled to continue on Tuesday, July 11, after the court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako granted the IPOB leader bail with twelve conditions attached in April.

Hours after the ruling, reports emerged that Kanu had rejected the bail.

Reacting to the ruling, his father, Eze Israel Kanu, and his mother, Ugoeze Sally, rejected the bail conditions, saying they want their son to be freed unconditionally.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, however, said his client had not rejected the bail but would rather meet the conditions within 48 hours.

Among the bail conditions given to Kanu was that he must avoid being seen in any crowd of more than 10 people.

Ejiofor had told journalists after the court session on April 25 that his client would seek the variation of the condition relating to the number of people Kanu could be seen with in public.

It is, however, unclear if this was done or not.