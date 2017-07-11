India To Feature At ITTF Nigeria Open

India has been included to the growing list of countries that will participate in the ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open which serves off August in Lagos.

The country considered as one of the table tennis powerhouses in Commonwealth will be participating for the first time with six of their best players.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who defied all odds to win the 2016 Belgium Open ahead of top players across the globe, will lead the men’s team.

While Krittwika Roy will lead two other female players on their first trip to Nigeria for the $46,000 prize money championships.

