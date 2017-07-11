India To Feature At ITTF Nigeria Open

Channels Television
Updated July 11, 2017

India has been included to the growing list of countries that will participate in the ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open which serves off August in Lagos.

The country considered as one of the table tennis powerhouses in Commonwealth will be participating for the first time with six of their best players.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who defied all odds to win the 2016 Belgium Open ahead of top players across the globe, will lead the men’s team.

While Krittwika Roy will lead two other female players on their first trip to Nigeria for the $46,000 prize money championships.

Read Also: Aruna Quadri Wins ITTF Africa Cup


More on Sports

Yusuf Invites 30 Home-Based Players For CHAN Fixtures

LA 2024 Bid Team Arrive For IOC Presentation

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Theo Hernandez

Mayweather Reportedly Unable To Pay Back Taxes

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV