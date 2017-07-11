Kaduna Adopts E-Voting System For LG Polls

The Kaduna State Independent National Electoral Commission (SIECOM) on Tuesday had a test-run of its electronic voting machine ahead of its planned Local Government elections in the state later this year.

While addressing journalists on Tuesday at the SIECOM office in the state capital, the Commission’s Chairperson, Mrs Saratu Audu, said the date would be made known as soon as the state acquired the 6,000 e-voting machines needed in the 5,110 polling units for the exercise.

She also said no fewer than 25,000 ad-hoc workers would be needed for the LG poll.

The SIECOM boss added that those without the Permanent Voter Card would not be allowed to vote during the election.

In a power point presentation to explain the workings of the e-voting machine, she said that Kaduna and indeed Nigeria was set to make history as the first in West Africa and second to Namibia to adopt the e-voting.

SIECOM had demonstrated the e-voting machine before the State Executive Council at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna on Monday.

She explained that e-voting eliminate any form of rigging and it’s easier to operate by the electorate.

“We want to also ensure that votes are secured and guaranteed,” she said, adding that the e-voting machines are attached with batteries that could last for between 10 to 16 hours.

She added, “We need 6,000 machines for the election and once we were able to import them, then we can announce the date of the election.

“One of the beauties of the machine is that it is easy to operate. So, the rural dwellers would easily catch up but we will still embark on extensive enlightenment campaign before the commencement of the election.

“We are going to rely on the Independent National Electoral Commission for the PVCs and up-to-date voters register for the conduct of the election. Without the PVC, no voting during the forthcoming LG election in the state,” she said.