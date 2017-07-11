Maritime Workers Protest Move To Repeal NPA Act

Maritime workers have taken to the streets of Lagos to protest the move by the National Assembly to repeal the Nigerian Ports Authority Act.

In a Bill which originates from the Assembly, the lawmakers are seeking to repeal the NPA Act 2004 and establish the Nigerian Ports and Harbours Authority.

The Bill according to the lawmakers, is aimed at providing for the ownership, management and development of ports and harbours and for related matters.

The workers, however, say the Bill if passed will lead to loss of jobs in the sector, as the reform targets concessioning of the operations of ports and harbours in the country.