Nigeria’s GDP To Hit $595bn By 2020

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product is forecast to hit 595 billion dollars by 2020 according to the latest Africa Investment Index 2016 released by Quantum Global lab.

With a current GDP of 415 billion dollars, Quantum Global says Nigeria still has prospects despite the current economic challenges.

The research lab also believes government’s investment in infrastructure will boost the growth of the economy and meet the needs of a large Nigerian growth population.

The country attracted a net foreign direct investment of 3.1 billion dollars in 2015.