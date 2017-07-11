Osinbajo Approves Appointment Of 19 Judges For Industrial Court

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The approval by the Acting President was based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The judges include Targema John Iorngee (Benue State), Namtari Mahmood ABB (Adamawa State), Nweneka Gerald Ikechi (Rivers State), Kado Sanusi (Katsina State), Opeloye Ogunbowale (Lagos State), and Elizabeth Oji (Ebonyi State).

Others are Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo (Ondo State), Ogbuanya Chukwudi (Enugu State), Bashir Zaynab Mohammed (Niger State), and Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman (Nasarawa State) among other judges.

Also appointed include Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka (Ogun State), Abiola Adunola Adewemimo (Osun State), Essien Isaac Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom State), Bassi Paul Ahmed (Borno State), Danjidda Salisu Hamisu (Kano State), Hamman Idi Polycarp (Taraba State), Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe (Plateau State), Alkali Bashar Attahiru (Sokoto State), and Mustapha Tijjani (Jigawa State).

The new judges would be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and NJC Chairman, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Friday, July 14, 2017.