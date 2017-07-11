Reps Ask Osinbajo To Swear In Ministers-Designate

The House of Representatives has asked Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to swear in the ministers-designate from Kogi and Gombe states.

The lawmakers who gave the directive at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja asked the Acting President to induct the ministers-designate, as well as allocate portfolio and official duties to them within the next one week.

The directive followed a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by one of the lawmakers representing Kogi State, Honourable Sunday Karimi.

In his motion, Honourable Karimi informed the House that the Federal Executive Council, as constituted, is in breach of the 1999 Constitution as Kogi and Gombe states are not represented.